Kanye West made over a million dollars in 12 hours after announcing that his new album, Donda 2, will only be available on his device Stem Player, which costs $200. The rapper has come a long from being in grave debt to making millions in just hours. No wonder now West is one of the richest Black men in the United States.

Ye is making quite a buzz these days due to his split with Kim Kardashian and his social media outbursts against Kim’s new alleged beau Pete Davidson. Recently, there was a new development in the divorce of the couple. West has opposed the makeup and fashion mogul’s plea to be deemed single.

Amongst all of this, Kanye West announced that he will be releasing Donda 2, but this time it won’t be on Apple Music, Spotify, or other streaming services. Fans will have to pay $200 to listen to the album on his music gadget, Stem Player. The decision comes after criticism of the music streaming services only paying a small amount of money to the artist. He also tweeted about the same.

Due to this decision, Kanye West was able to make $1.358 million in just 12 hours. According to DailyMail, the rapper shared a full report of his income through the device on his Instagram. The report also stated that 6,217 Stem Players sold since his Thursday announcement and that it has earned $8.63million in sales since its launch on August 25, 2021.

Meanwhile, even though the posts were removed, Kanye faced backlash for threatening Pete Davidson and for sharing private chats between him and Kim Kardashian. The singer issued an apology for ‘harassing’ Kim while holding accountability for his actions.

Kanye West also issued public pleas asking Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce last year, to reconcile, which is why he opposed her plea to be single. Stay tuned on Koimoi for more!

