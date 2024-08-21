Did You Know Jada Pinkett Had To Fake It With Will Smith’s Ex, Sheree Zampino?

Before marrying Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith was previously married to Sheree Zampino. The couple tied the knot in 1992 and had a son, Trey, but divorced in 1995. Despite moving on to new relationships, Smith and Zampino worked hard to maintain a positive co-parenting dynamic and blend their families. However, the relationship between Pinkett Smith and Zampino wasn’t always smooth.

On a throwback episode of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith, co-host Adrienne Banfield Norris, and Zampino discussed how their relationship evolved over time. Seated next to Zampino, Pinkett Smith admitted, “We have developed a really nice sisterhood, but it hasn’t been easy along the way.” She added, “Sometimes we did have to fake it to make it,” reflecting on their journey through “toxic forgiveness.”

Sheree Zampino noted that their friendship has been a learning experience from the beginning. Pinkett Smith shared the difficulties of blending families from past relationships, highlighting that there was no clear “blueprint” for navigating the complex situation. She emphasized the importance of maturity, acknowledging her initial misunderstandings about the marital dynamic and the challenges of co-parenting Trey. Pinkett Smith admitted to crossing boundaries at times, recognizing the need for forgiveness.

During the conversation, Zampino and Pinkett Smith recalled a specific incident when Trey misbehaved during a playdate. Zampino said, “I literally walked in the house just to drop him off, and as soon as I walked in Jada was like, ‘Listen, we gotta talk about his behavior,’ and I was like, ‘Go get his daddy, please.’” Both women admitted that the situation was complicated and messy, with boundaries often becoming blurred.

