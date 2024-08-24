Days of Our Lives star Peter Reckell, who played Bo Brady, shocked soap fans when he announced his exit from the show in 2012. Reckell, who had been part of the show for three decades, didn’t go quietly. After departing, Brady slammed the show while revealing the real reason he quit.

Played by actor Peter Reckell, Bo Brady is one of the most beloved Days of Our Lives characters of all time. Peter Reckell made his Days of Our Lives debut as Bo Brady in 1983. Over the years, Bo endeared himself to soap fans and became one of the most popular characters in the daytime drama. So fans were shocked when he decided to leave “Days of Our Lives” in 2012.

The following year, Peter Reckell revealed the real reason why he decided to leave Days of Our Lives after 30 years. Reckell told Soap Opera Digest that money had little to do with his departure. However, the lack of a storyline was the driving force behind his exit. Reckell claimed he was not allowed to express himself artistically while playing Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives.

Reckell said, “The money thing wasn’t an issue for me. Not having a storyline, not being able to do anything artistic was my issue… I just want the people who support me to know the real reason why I’m not there.”

However, like many major characters, the show writers left Bo’s exit open-ended, allowing him to return to the show, which he did in 2015.

After disappearing from Salem for three years, Peter Reckell decided to return to Days of Our Lives and reprised the role of Bo, only to tragically die of a brain tumour.

