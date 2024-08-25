The Crow Box Office (North America): Off To A Disastrous Start As Rupert Sanders $50 Million Reboot Fails To Crack The Top Five With $2 Million Gross

Rupert Sanders’ R-rated adaptation of the graphic novel The Crow is gearing up to be Lionsgate’s second biggest disaster, following the abysmal performance of “Borderlands.” The $50 million reboot of the 1994 film was off to a disastrous start, earning less than the two new entries Blink Twice and The Forge.

Despite receiving a B- CinemaScore, The Crow failed to soar at the box office this weekend. Rupert Sanders-directed feature took in $650K at the previews, lower than Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice’s $820K haul.

The Crow also failed to beat Blink Twice’s $2.8 million opening-day haul, raking in $2 million at the domestic box office. It also came in south of Sony Affirm’s faith-based The Forge, which collected more than the graphic novel adaptation. According to Deadline, after the disastrous start, The Crow is projected to earn $4.5M—$5M in the opening weekend.

While Blink Twice and The Forge landed fourth and Fifth place at the box office, The Crow came in eighth behind Twisters, which will likely accumulate $5.85M in its sixth weekend. Meanwhile The Coraline re-release is on track to earn $5.1M in week two.

The debut numbers suggest Lionsgate is heading toward another disaster after The Borderlands crashed and burned at the box office. With a staggering $110 million budget, the video game adaptation made just over $8 million in the opening weekend and fell further down the charts during its second weekend.

Borderlands, which was released earlier this month, has so far earned $14 million at the domestic box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

