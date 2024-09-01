Despite Michael Jackson’s legendary status as the King of Pop, he was often surrounded by tabloids throughout his life. Though his successful music career and iconic dance movies earned him widespread stardom, his eccentric behavior and personal choices frequently made headlines, including the infamous incident in 2002 when he dangled his infant son, Prince Michale II, over a hotel balcony in Berlin and received plenty of criticism.

Over two decades ago, Jackson once visited Berlin to accept a lifetime Bambi entertainment award for his philanthropic work on behalf of children. At the time of his stay, the pop star dangled his nine-month-old son. He was nicknamed Blanket because his face was covered with a towel. It appeared that the King of Pop was trying to show his baby to the fans gathered outside his hotel. However, the public’s reaction was far from what Jackson anticipated. After the photos and videos of the incident surfaced, the media quickly criticized Jackson for his parenting choices and labeled him for his reckless actions.

In response to the outrage over the incident, Jackson admitted his mistake and explained that dangling his son over the balcony of the hotel he was staying in was a huge mistake and he did it because he was excited about his fans meeting his newborn baby. According to the BBC News, Jackson said, “I got caught up in the excitement of the moment. I would never intentionally endanger the lives of my children.”

In 2015, Jackson’s son who was involved in the incident, Prince Michael II, decided to change his name and now goes by Bigi. Unlike his sister Paris Jackson, Bigi prefers to live a private life and isn’t active much on social media. He once appeared on Good Morning Britain and opened up about his views on climate change. He said, “I do think it’s important that we all know about it. I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”

Must Read: When Justin Bieber Was A Perfect Gentleman & Asked For Hailey Bieber’s Hand From Her Father: “It Was Very Important To Justin To Make Sure…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News