Tragedy has struck Mariah Carey twice as she lost her mother, Patricia, and her sister, Alison Carey, on the same day. While the Christmas queen is mourning the death of her loved ones, things haven’t always been hunky-dory between her and her family.

Mariah has had a tumultuous relationship with Alison, as well as her surviving brother, Morgan. After the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer detailed some dark secrets from her family’s past in her memoir, she ended up facing lawsuits from both her elder siblings.

Alison Carey Filed a Case Against Mariah Carey for Causing Emotional Distress

In 2020, Mariah launched her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, where she opened up about her familial issues in childhood, explaining her complicated relationship with her siblings while growing up in Long Island, New York. Mariah wrote of Alison as someone who is ‘brilliant and broken’ at the same time.

The singer alleged that her sister had addiction issues. Revealing horrific details from the past, Mariah claimed that Alison tried to drug her, inflicted her with burns, and even tried to sell her to a pimp. Further elaborating on how her sister became a troubled personality, the singer wrote that her childhood traumas are to be blamed for her behavior.

“I do know that what she [Alison] experienced damaged and derailed her girlhood. She was fully aware when the family unit unraveled and our parents turned on each other; she absorbed the full pain of a family coming undone,” wrote Mariah, adding that Alison was very intelligent as a child and was always curious to learn.

The allegations did not go down well with Alison, who chose the legal route to get back at her sister. In February 2021, she filed a lawsuit against Mariah in the New York County Supreme Court, asking for $1.25 million for causing emotional distress through her memoir. The documents stated that Alison was distressed and embarrassed by “heartless, vicious, vindictive, despicable and totally unnecessary public humiliation” from Mariah.

The filing said that the allegations against Alison were cruel and outrageous as she was already struggling with her childhood traumas, which were presented to the whole world through the memoir. The lawsuit was reportedly yet to be dismissed when Alison died in August 2024. The case did not move forward after the initial filing, and over three years later, Mariah announced that her sister had passed away on the same day as her mother. Reports suggest Mariah had not seen Alison for years before her demise.

Morgan Carey’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Mariah Carey

Alison was not the only family member hurt by Mariah’s memoir, as a month after her filing, their brother, Morgan, also filed a defamation lawsuit against the singer. In The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the superstar disclosed that there used to be violent fights between her brother and their parents at their childhood home. She also recalled an incident where Morgan pushed their mother into a wall, which made her lose consciousness.

“My brother had pushed my mother with such force that her body slammed into the wall, making a loud cracking sound,” Mariah wrote, adding, “Next thing I knew she was totally limp as if her bones had melted, folding onto the floor. It was a split second. It was an eternity. My eyes were still fixed in place, only now I was looking at my mother collapsed in a crumpled pile on the floor.”

That is not all. Mariah also alleged that Morgan used to work at NYC bars and clubs in the 1980s, where he distributed ‘powdered party favors’ to people. “He discreetly supplied the beautiful people with their powdered party favors. He was diabolically charismatic,” wrote the singer in her memoir.

In March 2021, Morgan sued his sister for defaming him and denied all the claims made by her. Calling the incident where he pushed his mother a ‘false and defamatory lie,’ Morgan stated that he never had violent fights with his parents. He also refuted the allegation of dealing with drugs.

The court documents stated that Morgan was “a very scrawny child who was born with cerebral palsy, grand mal, and petit mal epilepsy, and a left leg which was several inches shorter than the right.” The legal team also highlighted that Morgan had overcome several challenges in his life to become a young and fit man who got featured in men’s fitness magazines.

Three months later, Mariah responded to the suit with a filing, stating that she wanted to inspire people with her brother’s story, instead of defaming him. Morgan then hit back at her, calling the pop star’s claims ‘ironic.’ He asserted that if Mariah wanted to inspire people, she would have included his struggles with cerebral palsy and grand mal epilepsy in the memoir. The lawsuit still remains active in the court.

