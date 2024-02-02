Singers are creative people, and they express themselves through their songs. Sometimes, they make their songs a medium to shade others or convey their relationship to the world. It gets messy at times, like in the case of Eminem and Mariah Carey. Eminem and Mariah are two of the most eminent musical personalities linked together in the 2000s. It was all over the news, and their feud was among the most talked about.

They have had several relationships over the years and were linked with other people. Mariah and Marshall Bruce Mathers III’s fight took a different level when it was revealed that the Slim Shady rapper saved several voicemails of the songstress and desired to use them to make songs. He even started mentioning their alleged relationship in his songs, especially in his album, The Eminem Show.

The lyrics of his song Superman had Mariah’s name mentioned, and ‘When the Music Stop’ too. In Superman, his lyrics were – “What are you trying to be? My new wife? / What, you Mariah? Fly through twice.” Later, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Eminem, about his relationship with Carey, said, “There’s truth to that. But on the whole personal level, I’m not really feeling it. I just don’t like her as a person.” Mariah has always maintained that their relationship was strictly professional, but there are times when one can just not hold it in, and something similar happened, and Mariah ended up calling the Slim Shady rapper girly.

Referring to Eminem’s mention of using Mariah Carey’s alleged voicemails in his songs, the songstress told the New York Daily News, “I don’t know what the hell he’s doing. It’s a little excessive. Doesn’t it seem a little bit girly? Like we’re in a catfight.”

She continued, “If somebody has nothing better to do than sit around listening to old phone messages, I’m a little concerned with that.” According to EW, Eminem’s associates told the Post that the messages were weird and graphic, and Mariah spoke in a baby voice, and the Clown singer acknowledged it. She said she had little voices and did things like that for fun.

Mariah Carey further told the Daily News, “Let him do whatever the hell he wants [with the recordings]. If that makes him happy, yea for him.” She added, “We all have a lot of messages, don’t we? And we should all remember that.”

Reflecting on her relationship with Eminem, Mariah Carey once told Larry King that they hung out, and she spoke to him over the phone. Carey explained that she was with Marshall around four times and didn’t consider that dating.

