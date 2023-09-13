Mariah Carey shares photo 'homage' to 'Dreamlover' music video 30 years after its release

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has posted some Instagram shots reminiscent of her ‘Dreamlover’ music video look from 30 years ago.

In the photos, Carey posed in a black-and-white flannel with her hair worn in long, soft waves pulled back on the sides, and also wore more natural makeup, reports People magazine.

“Homage to the Dreamlover video (sans the grassy fields),” the five-time Grammy winner, 54, captioned her photo series.

“Instantly transported back to 1993. You’re timeless MC!” one follower wrote, while another chimed in: “This casual style looks so good on you!” For the ’90s video, Carey had worn a blue-and-white flannel knotted at the bottom revealing her midsection, paired with cuffed jean shorts and a chunky black belt with her hair in ringlets, tied in low pigtails.

As per People, crooning to the camera, the footage cut back and forth between Carey solo in a field, rolling in the grass and also featured multiple shots with dancers dressed in a variety of styles. No. 1 for eight weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, ‘Dreamlover’ was the lead single from Carey’s third studio album Music Box and became one of the biggest songs of 1993, helping steer her toward a more pop-centric style.

The song that became ‘Dreamlover’ was built around a beat taken from ‘Blind Alley’, a 1970 song by R&B group the Emotions, setting the tone for future sample-based hits like ‘Fantasy’, ‘Honey’, ‘Heartbreaker’ and ‘Loverboy’. For the track, Carey partnered with Dave Hall, who had earned fame for his work on Mary J. Blige’s 1992 debut.

