As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of this sci-fi classic, The Matrix, it’s practically impossible not to wonder (and discuss) how very different things would’ve been if Big Willie had traded in those iconic shades and black trench coat for Keanu Reeves’ signature look.

Back in the late ’90s, Smith was at the pinnacle of his career (not that something we don’t already know). With big-time hits like Independence Day and Men in Black, he was the undisputed king. In addition to dominating the big screen, Smith’s star power extended to the radio with hits like “Miami” and “Gettin’ Jiggy With It.” He also ventured into more somber territory with the Enemy of the State. The American actor had a fantastic life with plenty of parts to choose from.

When the Wachowskis first presented him with The Matrix in 1998, it seemed like a legit no-brainer. But Smith declined the offer and opted for Western Wild Wild West.

Looking back on his choice, the actor asserted with a tad bit of remorse and comedy: “It was a crazy time in my life. It was like however I threw the ball, it was going in.” He admitted that he initially turned down Men in Black for fear of being typecast as an “alien movie guy,” but after Steven Spielberg convinced him to take the role, Smith became obsessed with global marketability.

Smith’s recollection of the Wachowskis’ pitch for The Matrix was both amusing and revealing. According to him, the pitch was confusing and less than convincing (via Den Of Geek). “Imagine you could stop in the middle of the jump,” Smith said, adding a thick accent for effect. “But then people could see around you 360 while you stopped jumping.” With a deadpan delivery, he concluded, “So I made Wild Wild West.”

This anecdote highlights why Wild Wild West seemed like a safer bet. Just two years before, Smith had been unsure about working with director Barry Sonnenfeld on Men in Black until Spielberg stepped in. That film turned into one of Smith’s biggest hits and remains one of his proudest achievements. In contrast, Wild Wild West was an attempt to replicate that success but didn’t quite hit the mark.

Smith’s desire to win big and dominate the global market played a significant role in his decision-making. “I had so much success that I started to taste global blood,” he said. “My focus shifted from my artistry to winning.” He admitted that promoting Wild Wild West became more about winning than about genuine belief in the project. Smith recognized that the market was no longer fooled by smoke and mirrors. “People are going to know really quickly and globally whether a product keeps its promises,” he noted. “I have to be in tune with their needs and not trick them into going to see Wild Wild West.”

Despite his humorous take on the film, Smith still views Wild Wild West as “a thorn in my side” and cringes at seeing “myself in chaps.” However, he made an intriguing point in the 2019 video: had he been cast as Neo, the studio might have cast Val Kilmer as Morpheus instead of Laurence Fishburne.

“It’s not like it would’ve been like [the movie we got],” Smith explained. “Keanu was perfect. Laurence Fishburne was perfect. If I had done it, because I’m Black, Morpheus wouldn’t have been Black, because they were looking at Val Kilmer.” Smith speculated that he probably would have “messed The Matrix up!” This admission raises questions about the studio’s perceived need for at least one white lead in a high-concept sci-fi movie, even though Smith was also starring in Bad Boys at the time.

Ultimately, Smith’s decision to pass on Neo had far-reaching effects. If Smith had taken the role, it’s likely the film would have been drastically different. Kilmer might have played Morpheus, and Smith’s input could have reshaped Neo’s character in line with his Men in Black and Wild Wild West personas, making The Matrix an entirely different film.

In the end, Smith’s turndown of Neo leaves us with a tantalizing “what if” and a reminder of how unpredictable Hollywood can be. The matrix remains a cultural touchstone, while Smith’s career has continued to evolve. Sometimes, the decisions we make shape not just our own paths but also the broader cultural landscape.

