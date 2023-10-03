Mark Wahlberg’s family has “adapted nicely” to life in Las Vegas after moving there from California.

‘The Departed’ star and his wife Rhea Durham relocated to Sin City with their four kids in October 2022 after deciding it would give the youngsters a “better life” and now he’s revealed they are all thriving after a year in Nevada.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, Mark Wahlberg explained: “Everybody’s adapted nicely. The kids are all out at school, and everybody’s happy … “

Mark Wahlberg added he’s looking forward to the upcoming holiday season which will allow him to spend some more time with Rhea and their kids Grace, 13, Brendan, 15, Michael, 17, and Ella, 20.

Mark Wahlberg added:” I’m constantly busy and travelling, so I’m looking forward to getting home and spending some time with the family.”

Mark, 52, previously opened up about the movie during an appearance on TV show The Talk, insisting the youngsters will be able to pursue their hobbies in Las Vegas.

He explained: “I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there. To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.

“We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there’s lot of opportunity here. I’m really excited about the future.”

Mark also previously revealed he enjoys being close to Las Vegas’ famous entertainment, telling E! News: “I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars … I’ve seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There’s so much to do in Vegas, and it’s so exciting.”

