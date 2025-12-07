Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh Enters Top 10 Spy Thriller Openings

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has managed to create an uproar with its opening day numbers defying all expectations. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller stars a stellar ensemble, and the Uri director is being hailed for delivering such good content at the box office. The film is expected to break records over the weekend, and it might extend its run till Christmas!

Ranveer Singh Breaks 5 Opening Records

While everyone was busy celebrating the performances of the actors on the opening day, we noticed how the film broke not one or two but five major opening records very calmly and quietly at the Indian box office.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 1 Records

On the opening day, Dhurandhar registered a collection of 28.6 crore, and it entered the list of the top 10 best openings by a spy thriller in Bollywood. Scroll down to read about the other records the film made.

7th Best Opening For A Spy Thriller

Ranveer Singh registered the seventh best opening for a spy thriller in Bollywood, surpassing Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang, and Akshay Kumar‘s Baby & Holiday!

Check out the top 10 openings for a spy thriller in Bollywood (India Net Collections.)

Pathaan: 57 crore War: 53.35 crore War 2: 52.5 crore Tiger 3: 44.5 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: 34.1 crore Ek Tha Tiger: 32.92 crore Dhurandhar: 28.6 crore Bang Bang: 27.54 crore Holiday: 12 crore Baby: 9.3 crore

Ranveer Singh’s Top Opener

Dhurandhar managed to surpass Ranveer Singh‘s top opener, which was Padmaavat. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama opened at 24 crore in India.

4th Best Opener Of 2025

Ranveer Singh delivered the 4th-best opener of 2025, surpassing Thamma’s 25.1 crore at the box office. It settled behind War 2’s 52.5 crore, Chhaava’s 33.10 crore, and Sikandar’s 30.06 crore.

2nd Highest Adult Opener In Bollywood

Dhurandhar also became the second-highest adult-rated opener in the history of Hindi Cinema, standing beside only Animal’s 63.8 crore. It pushed John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate to number 3, which opened at 20.52 crore.

4th Best Opening Sales Of 2025 On BMS

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller registered the 4th best opening sales on BMS in 2025 for a Bollywood film with 167K sold tickets, surpassing Thamma.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

