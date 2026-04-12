The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is shaping up to be the biggest hit of the year to date. It has now become the first 2026 release to cross the $250 million milestone at the domestic box office. It will soon cross another major domestic milestone and maintain its position as 2026’s top-grossing Hollywood film at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is tracking to dominate and stay isolated at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. It is steadily approaching the box-office total of its predecessor. The animated sequel is earning less than The Super Mario Bros Movie’s collections in dailies. It will be grossing strong numbers at the domestic box office in its second weekend.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s domestic box office collection on day 10 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie collected an insane $17.7 million on its second Friday at the box office in North America. It is the 3rd-largest second Friday ever for video game adaptations, with a 63.4% drop from last Friday. It is below The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $22.7 million and A Minecraft Movie‘s $20.5 million second Friday collections.

Becomes 2026’s 1st release to cross $250 million domestically

It has become the first film of 2026 to cross the $250 million mark at the North American box office. The animated sequel has hit $256.8 million cume in North America. It will also be the first film of the year to cross the $300 million mark in North America, and it happens this weekend.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is tracking to earn between $70 million and $75 million on its second three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It could hit the $500 million mark domestically during its run. Globally, the film’s total collection has reached $463.2 million in ten days.

Box office summary of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Domestic – $256.6 million

International – $206.6 million

Worldwide – $463.2 million

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