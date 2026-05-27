Michael has had an impressive weekend at the box office in North America. The music biopic is tracking to beat Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning biopic Oppenheimer at the North American box office. It is therefore on track to break into the all-time top-grossing biopics at the domestic box office. Jaafar Jackson’s film will achieve this feat this upcoming weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the North American box office so far?

The film raked in a strong $6.5 million on Monday, its 5th Monday, which was also Memorial Day in North America. The Antoine Fuqua-helmed music biopic recorded the 5th-largest 5th Monday of all time, with a strong 133% jump from last Monday despite losing 254 screens, including IMAX, in North America. With Obsession and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, the film has crossed the $321.3 million mark at the North American box office.

Set to beat Oppenheimer at the North American box office

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was released in 2023 and became a massive hit, both financially and critically. It is the all-time 3rd-highest-grossing biopic at the North American box office. Michael is edging closer to beating Oppenheimer’s domestic haul. For the record, Oppenheimer collected $330.2 million at the domestic box office in its lifetime. The Jaafar Jackson starrer is less than $10 million away from beating the Christopher Nolan-helmed biopic domestically and becoming the all-time 3rd-highest-grossing biopic ever.

In the upcoming weekend, the music biopic is also expected to surpass the domestic haul of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1. The Jennifer Lawrence starrer Hunger Games movie collected $337.1 million in its lifetime, becoming the all-time 3rd highest-grossing film ever released by Lionsgate in North America. The King of Pop’s biopic will surpass that number and achieve that title in its lifetime.

According to industry experts, the music biopic will earn at least $350 million domestically. It is now tracking to earn between $370 million and $400 million at the North American box office in its original run. Michael is tracking to cross $900 million worldwide and was released on April 24.

Box office summary

Domestic – $321.3 million

International – $468.7 million

Worldwide – $790.0 million

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