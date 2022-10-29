If one looks at 2022 releases which have done a business of over 50 crores across all languages [Hindi, English, dubbed] then there are only 14 films in the list currently. There was a time when over 100 crores business used to be the parameter for success but in 2022 things are so low that even 50 crores are coming at a premium. Seems like Black Adam is approaching that list

While KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi], RRR [Hindi], Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder are the films that rule right from the top as the 100 Crore Club successes, films like Bachchan Pandey, Laal Singh Chaddha, Samrat Prithviraj, Jurassic World: Dominion, Vikram Vedha and JugJugg Jeeyo have ranged from 50 crores to 85 crores. Ram Setu should soon enter this list and that would make it 15 films with a score of over 50 crores.

However, the manner in which Black Adam is doing currently, it’s in a chance to surpass the 50 crores mark as well. Once that happens, it may just thinly edge out Bachchhan Paandey which stands at 50.25 crores, and in the process emerge as the 15th film in the Top-15. This is being made possible by 2 crores* more which the film collected on Friday, which has pushed the score to 37.75 crores*. There should be further jump in numbers today which would take it to 42-43 crores range by the time the weekend is through. Post that, over 8 crores should come in.

Of course, one expects a lot from the films that release in theatres but then it’s all about something substantial coming in and this is where Black Adam has proven to be welcome respite.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

