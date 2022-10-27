Released on Thursday, Black Adam has now completed its 7 days at the box office. The film took a good opening of 6.80 crores, stayed stable during the first 3 days [17.70 crores] and then the holiday season further helped its cause. As a result, the film’s collections in the first seven days read as 33.25 crores*, which is amongst the Top-20 of 2022, even if one accounts for Hindi, Hollywood as well as south releases.

In fact the direct comparison that the Dwayne Johnson starrer has is with The Batman, which is also a DC product, though on a relatively darker side. That one is still a known franchise and still its first week stood at 30.08 crores. Now that was good enough as well since it had come when theatres had just started opening after the pandemic and normalcy was being restored. On the other hand Black Adam has come at a time which is the most unpredictable for the film business since footfalls are rather inconsistent at theatres on a week by week basis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Black Adam has taken a lead over The Batman, though one can’t say with certainty that it would eventually go past its lifetime number of 48.10 crores. Here, there is competition from Ram Setu and Thank God as well due to which audience attention is being diverted. That said, there is no competition in the coming week from any newer films so that should balance it out as well. It’s going to be close call eventually between the two Hollywood grossers that have kept the Indian box office engaged at least.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ram Setu Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Difference Between This & Ajay Devgn’s Thank God Is Getting Narrower!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram