With Ram Setu opening at 15.25 crores. it is now amongst Akshay Kumar’s Top-10 openers till date. Interestingly, there are as many as three films of Akshay Kumar which have opened around the 15 crores mark [Brothers, Housefull 3, Rowdy Rathore], and Ram Setu has managed to just about edge them all. The next in line is Good Newwz and there is definitely a gap with that film. That was a Christmas release (the film had released back in 2019) and had eventually emerged as a 200 Crore Club success.

Coming to Ram Setu, the film has opened better than other Akshay Kumar releases of 2022, Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Rakshabandhan. It will eventually have a much better lifetime score as well, and what has to be seen is where does it eventually land amongst his other successful films.

Meanwhile, this is how the Top-10 biggest openers of Akshay Kumar look like:

Mission Mangal – 29.16 crores

Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crores

Gold – 25.25 crores

Kesari – 21.06 crores

2.0 [Hindi] – 20.25 crores

Singh Is Bliing – 20.67 crores

Housefull 4 – 19.08 crores

Good Newwz – 17.56 crores

Ram Setu – 15.25 crores*

Brothers – 15.20 crores (joint 10th)

Housefull 3 – 15.20 crores (joint 10th)

Rowdy Rathore – 15.10 crores

As can be seen, Mission Mangal leads right from the top and next in line is Sooryavanshi, which was Akshay Kumar’s release last Diwali. That film had missed an entry into the 200 Crore Club by a very small margin. Meanwhile, for Ram Setu, the first target is to enter the 100 Crore Club and then build further from there.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

