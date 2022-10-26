It was predicted in this column that Thank God would see an opening in the 10-12 crores range. Well, this didn’t quite happen as the Indra Kumar-directed drama had 8.10 crores coming on Tuesday. If one considers the fact that the film is more of a drama than a comedy then these numbers are actually decent enough. Typically, Ajay Devgn has brought his comedies on Diwali (his Golmaal Again is the biggest in the festive season with a double century haul) and in that aspect the start is fair.

For Sidharth Malhotra, who plays the central protagonist around whom the story revolves, this is one of his better starts. The film is seeing decent to good reports, and that should allow it to keep collecting well right till Sunday at least. An almost full week holiday season should help the film’s cause as family audiences would also trickle in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film is facing competition from Ram Setu as well as Black Adam and Kantara [Hindi] so collections are bound to be impacted. However, with no big release on the coming Friday, Thank God should manage to bring in some decent numbers eventually.

All collections as per production and distribution sources*

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Black Adam Box Office Day 5: Dwayne Johnson Starrer Stays Decent On Diwali Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram