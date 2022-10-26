In 2022, not many films have succeeded at the box office. In fact barely nine Bollywood films have managed to take even a double digit start, let alone being commercially profitable. Hence, it’s about taking baby steps again and get back into the zone from where one can at least aim to take a shot at being successful. For that, what’s required is that a film takes a reasonably decent opening at least.

Thankfully, this is what has happened with Ram Setu with Tuesday collections emerging as the kind from where it can at least look at building on something. The film has taken the second best opening for a Bollywood film in 2022 and is next only to Brahmastra (all languages), which was an event film with unprecedented hype and half a decade long buzz preceding it. While that film was in a different zone altogether, it is good to see that the film has managed to find a slot after it, albeit with a distance.

This is how the Top-10 biggest opening days of 2022 look like when it comes to Bollywood offerings:

Brahmastra (all languages) – 37 crores

Ram Setu – 15.50 crores*

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 14.11 crores

Bachchhan Paandey – 13.25 crores

Laal Singh Chaddha – 11.70 crores

Samrat Prithviraj – 10.70 crores

Vikram Vedha – 10.58 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores

Shamshera – 10.25 crores

JugJugg Jeeyo – 9.28 crores

Akshay Kumar has as many as three films in there with Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj following it. The only one to not find a place in the Top-10 is Raksha Bandhan and that film too was actually in there at No. 10 before Ram Setu arrives. What has to be seen though is how does the opening weekend look like for the film and where does it eventually fit into the Top-10.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

