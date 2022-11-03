Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular and versatile actresses in the South film industry. And she has been trying to pan out in other film industries as well ever since she debuted in Bollywood with the series Family Man 2. Now she has been gearing up for her upcoming movie Yashoda which is an action packed thriller based on the surrogacy issue. It seems with Yashoda, Samantha is trying to break out from her bubbly, happy-go-lucky girl vibe with a more intense one. However, do you know that the film has sold its rights to an OTT platform at a whopping price? Scroll below to find out!

Samantha has a line up of projects, including Yashoda, she will be next seen in Shakuntalam and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Yashoda will have a theatrical release on November 11, 2022.

As per a report in InstantBollywood, there are speculations that Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s movie Yashoda has sold OTT and satellite rights at a whopping price. Many OTT platforms were eyeing Yashoda, but it sold its rights to Amazon Prime at Rs 45 crore. Even though the date hasn’t been fixed yet, the movie will stream from December 2022.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen playing a young woman who falls into a trap of a surrogate racket but later, she will be seen going through major transformations as she will be seen getting beaten up in the trailer. But she will also do some beating as well so is she a spy? That the movie will only tell. Yashoda will release in five different languages.

On the other hand, Samantha recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition Myositis. We hope she recovers very soon, and resume the promotion work for her film and celebrate its success of it too.

