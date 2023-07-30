Controversial queen Sherlyn Chopra has been making headlines for different reasons for the past some time. After accusing him of se*ual assault, the actress later slammed him for producing adult content for and monetizing it. She was also in the news for accusing Sajid Khan of s*xual harassment. Amid all the controversies around her, the actress has recently opened up about doing fun and interesting poses with Ranveer Singh.

The actor, who’s currently garnering accolades for his performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was earlier in the news for posing n*de for a magazine cover, which had landed him in trouble. Now in the latest interview, Chopra has expressed her desire to pose with him. Scroll down for details.

Sherlyn Chopra, who’s on a promotional spree of her upcoming film Paurashpur-2, recently spoke in depth about receiving criticism for going bold on social media. The actress was asked about her posing n*de for the same magazine much before Ranveer Singh did. When asked if she’d do it again, she told News18, “Yes, why not. But I would like to do it only with Ranveer Singh on a secluded island as he also did something similar (going nude for a magazine) to what I did many years back. When he did it, he was praised but if we do it, we are abused. But I am sure it would be fun to do some interesting poses with him.”

In the same interview, she also opened up about Raj Kundra acting in his own biopic and told the portal jokingly, “I think he should first try to become a responsible human being and then become an actor. I would suggest he take acting workshops or some tips from his wife (Shilpa Shetty).

Coming back, we wonder how Ranveer Singh would react to her recent statement. Well, let’s wait and watch!

