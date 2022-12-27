The Legend of Maula Jatt is among the releases which have managed to shatter box office records in the post-pandemic era. Helmed by Bilal Lashari, the Fawad Khan starrer is a Pakistani film which tasted historic success across the globe by hitting the $10 million mark. Now, there’s news about its India release and below is all you need to know.

Apart from Fawad Khan, the film also stars Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and others in the lead roles. Released in October, it went on to enjoy a superb run in Pakistan as well as overseas territories. It became the first and the only Pakistani film to hit the 100 crore, 150 crore and 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. With such a historic success, there were talks about its India release.

As we all know, Pakistani actors have been banned in India post the Uri attack in 2016. Post that, Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which had Fawad Khan playing one of the characters, received flak and boycott calls. Amid such a situation, The Legend of Maula Jatt’s release in India was shot down as an impossible thing.

However, Rajender Singh Jyala (chief programming officer, INOX Leisure Ltd) confirmed that The Legend of Maula Jatt will be released in India but at selected places. While talking to PTI, he said, “It will be played in Punjab and a few theatres in Delhi in INOX where there are Punjabi-speaking people.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar recently shared a threatening post on his Twitter account that The Legend of Maula Jatt will not be allowed to be released in India.

Let’s see if the film sees the light of day in India!

