Dhanush’s Raayan is enjoying a smashing run at the box office. Till now, it has achieved several feats with its glorious global run. Recently, it emerged as the highest-grossing film in the career of the actor and is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024. In the latest development, it is set to be the biggest film of the year in Tamil Nadu and is inches away from surpassing Aranmanai 4. Keep reading to know more!

The Tamil revenge drama was released in theatres on July 26 and has been enjoying a strong run at ticket windows since then. Yes, it received criticism for the first half, but the second half is said to be a total paisa-vasool. Despite being an ‘A’ rated film, it has minted impressive moolah so far and has a chance of hitting a century at the Indian box office.

In the state of Tamil Nadu alone, Raayan has amassed 65 crores gross so far. With this, it is now a couple of crores away from becoming the highest-grossing film in the state in 2024. As of now, Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Raashii Khanna’s Aranmanai 4 is the highest-grosser of the year in the state with a gross collection of 67.10 crores.

Meanwhile, Raayan raked in an impressive collection during the second weekend. It remained steady on Friday and showed a good jump on Saturday and Sunday. In the first 10 days, it earned 76.75 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals 90.56 crores gross, including taxes.

In overseas, too, the Dhanush starrer is enjoying a good run and fetched 33.50 crores gross in 10 days. Combining both, the film earned 124.06 crores gross till the second Sunday.

Directed by Dhanush, Raayan also stars Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, and others in key roles.

