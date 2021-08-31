Advertisement

Chal Mera Putt 2 has turned out to be a surprise of the season. The Punjabi film is continuing to collect in the upwards of 1 crore mark on a daily basis and that was evident even on Monday. In fact before that on Sunday it had grown quite well to bring in over 1.50 crores, which turned out to be even better than its first Saturday which was around one and a half years back when it had first released.

Considering the fact that it is playing at 50% occupancy and still doing better than the original release says a lot about two things. First and foremost the quality of the film is quite good due to which audiences are spreading the favourable word of mouth. Moreover, the film has also managed to entice audiences to step out of their home, especially in Punjab and other North regions, hence lending a good sign of revival.

The film Chal Mera Putt 2 has now managed to cross the 7.75 crores* mark and the momentum so far indicates that the 10 crores milestone would be hit before the close of this week. Post that it would be about piling up more and while the film Chal Mera Putt 2 is already a hit, a super hit tag is pretty much on the cards.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

