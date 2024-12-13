Allu Arjun has been taken into judicial custody over the Pushpa 2 stampede case in Hyderabad. The latest update has left fans heartbroken, with many demanding relief for their superstar. The deceased’s husband has now broken his silence and is ready to withdraw the case. Scroll below for all the updates!

The complainant speaks up against the arrest

In a media conference, 35-year-old deceased Revathi’s husband, M Bhaskar broke his silence and admitted Allu Arjun is not at fault. He said in a video going viral on X, “I am ready to withdraw the case. I was not aware of the arrest and Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away.”

He added, “My son wanted to watch the movie. I took him to the show, It was not his mistake to come there. Allu Arjun was not responsible for the incident. The police did not inform me about the arrest, I saw about it now and I’m ready to withdraw my case.”

Revathi Husband – I’m Ready to withdraw the case.#AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/tOAEFLizjg — Filmy Tollywood (@FilmyTwood) December 13, 2024

What Allu Arjun’s lawyer said

In a tweet shared by Daily Culture, the lawyer reportedly gave references of the verdict declared in Shah Rukh Khan’s stampede case during Raees promotions. The superstar was granted relief in the incident that took place at Vadodara Railway Station.

Excellent Point from #NiranjanReddy (#AlluArjun‘s Lawyer) He brings to the notice that the supreme court granted relief for #ShahRukhKhan in 2017 stampede case happened at Vadodara Railway Station while promoting film Raees in 2017 The court is also inclining towards bunny… — Daily Culture (@DailyCultureYT) December 13, 2024

The Pushpa 2 actor had been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Telangana High Court. But as per the latest update, the South superstar has been granted bail. He will be reportedly out of the custody and returning to his home soon.

Spat with police officials

Earlier today, Allu Arjun was arrested by the officials of Chikkadpally police station. Videos have gone viral on the Internet as the superstar lashed out at the officials for invading his privacy. He was heard saying, “Arresting me is fine, but barging into my bedroom and not letting me change is too much.”

Why is Allu Arjun arrested?

On December 4, Allu, along with the Pushpa 2 team, arrived at Sandhya Theatre for the premiere of the action thriller. There was reportedly no provision to ensure a smooth entry and exit of the superstar. The situation escalated as fans learned about his arrival, which led to a stampede. It led to the death of 35-year-old Revathi while her son was in critical condition.

Arjun had previously announced compensation of Rs 25 lacs for the family.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Allu Arjun Slams Police Over Allegedly Entering His Bedroom, Kisses His Wife Before Arrest – Watch Viral Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News