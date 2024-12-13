The much-anticipated Telugu film Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu and produced by Mohan Babu, has been generating buzz. It is a fantasy film rooted in mythology. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is based on the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva, Kannappa, and was initially scheduled for an April release next year.

However, recent developments suggest a possible postponement. The reason is that there are disputes in Manchu’s family.

With Manchu Vishnu preoccupied with family matters, particularly conflicts surrounding MB University and family properties, speculation has arisen that he might not be able to oversee Kannappa’s post-production work effectively. No official announcement about a delay has been made so far, but industry insiders suggest that the film’s timeline could be affected.

Meanwhile, Manchu Lakshmi, usually outspoken, has maintained silence throughout the family controversy. Reports indicate she briefly returned to Hyderabad from Mumbai to mediate but left after realizing the situation’s complexities.

Manchu Lakshmi said: “What are you afraid of losing when nothing in the world actually belongs to you?”

The Rachakonda CP has urged Vishnu and Manoj to resolve their disputes peacefully. Fans of Kannappa and the Manchu family are eager to see how both the personal and professional stories unfold.

Kannappa is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language fantasy comedy film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. It is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devotee of the Hindu god Shiva. The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role.

However, time will tell about Kannappa’s release date and when the conflicts within the Manchu family will be resolved. Mohan Babu is reportedly discharged from the hospital. Stay tuned for more details and updates.

