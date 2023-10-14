Actor Shiva Rajkumar will be seen joining the cast of director Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Telugu fantasy-action film ‘Kannappa’, which also stars Prabhas and Mohanlal.

The news of Shiva Rajkumar, who is also known as Shivanna by his fans joining the film is quite the pleasant surprise to fans who are eagerly awaiting the cinematic ode to the Tamil saint ‘Bhakta Kannappa,’ a devout follower of Lord Shiva.

Speculations about Shiva Rajkumar’s involvement in the project had been circulating for quite a while as it had created strong buzz among movie enthusiasts.

However, the anticipation has now turned into reality as the film’s co-producer-writer-lead actor, Vishnu Manchu confirmed the news through his social media channels.

He wrote on X, formerly called Twitter: “Har Har Mahadev.” Alongside the news of Shiva Rajkumar joining the cast.

Shiva Rajkumar is the eldest son of the Kannada film industry legend, Dr Rajkumar. Now a superstar himself in the industry, the actor has a three-decade-long career where he has worked in over 125 films in Kannada.

For his contributions to cinema, Shiva Rajkumar has received several awards, including four Karnataka State Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, and six South Indian International Movie Awards.

As for Vishnu Manchu, ‘Kannappa’ is not merely a film but rather a passion project, as the actor has been instrumental in shaping the narrative over the past seven years.

Now with three superstars from the South Indian film industry on board, the film is set to become an even grander cinematic spectacle.

The grand launch of ‘Kannappa’ occurred back in August, which was accompanied by sacred rituals in order to bless the film as it took its first steps to completion.

An ode to both Lord Shiva as well as a grand spectacle with high levels of extravaganza, ‘Kannappa’ with its star studded cast is set to capture the attention of audiences throughout India.

