Amid the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, actor Siddharth faced criticism for his remarks about the film. While promoting his movie Miss You, Siddharth commented about the trailer launch event of Pushpa 2 that took place in Patna. Siddharth described the large crowds as “not extraordinary.” He also said that people would turn up even if a JCB was at work.

Responding to the backlash, Siddharth clarified his remarks, congratulated the Pushpa 2 team, and highlighted the significance of a thriving cinema industry. Although he did not take them back, he explained that the comments were blown out of proportion and explained the context.

“I have an issue with the word ‘problem’ itself, and I don’t think I need to clarify further. Congratulations to the team of Pushpa 2 for their success,” said Siddharth while speaking about the film, as per Hindustan Times.

“The first part of the film was a massive hit, so it’s natural for audiences to flock to theatres to watch the sequel,” the actor added. “The bigger the crowds that gather, the better. Let’s hope audiences continue to visit theatres. The cinema industry needs to thrive, as we’re all in the same boat. For a movie to release and become a hit, it’s a 1-in-100 situation. Producers deserve good outcomes, and artists should reap the rewards of their hard work,” he explained.

On the other hand, Pushpa 2 continues to set new records at the box office. It has become the fastest film ever to surpass Rs 1000 Crores. The film collected Rs 1000 Crores worldwide within six days. Today, the makers held a Thanks meeting in Delhi to celebrate the film’s success.

Sukumar directed the movie. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the film. The team will also reunite for the third part, Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

