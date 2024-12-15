Establishing yourself as a ‘Lady Superstar’ in a male-dominated industry is difficult, but actress Nayanthara made it possible with sheer hard work, determination, and perseverance. However, there have also been times when the actress’ personal life also managed to make a lot of nice. The actress was once rumored to have been in a relationship with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi’s grandson, Udhayanidhi Stalin. However, the rumored relationship soon took an ugly turn.

Nayanthara And Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Speculated Romance

According to a news report in Bollywood Shaadi, Nayanthara had become close to Udhayanidhi Stalin while they were shooting for the 2014 film Idhu Kathirvelan Kadhal. The rumors further escalated after the duo went to the Palani temple together. Reportedly, Udhayanidhi’s grandfather Karunanidhi was unhappy with his growing closeness with the Jawan actress since he was already married to Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Stalin also roped in the Lady Superstar for his next film Nannbenda.

What Went Wrong Between Nayanthara And Udhayanidhi Stalin?

The report further mentions that when the speculations surrounding their affair started growing, Nayanthara refused to acknowledge their relationship. This left the Kuruvi actor heartbroken, and he also tried to commit suicide. According to the report, Stalin was rushed to the hospital. What followed was the Iraivan actress receiving a lot of flak and criticism from the former actor-turned-politician’s fans. Politician Radha Ravi had also taken a dig at the rumored relationship of Nayanthara and Udhayanidhi Stalin during the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. This had also led to his temporary dismissal from Stalin’s political party.

However, amid all of these rumors and Stalin’s unfortunate alleged suicide attempt, Nayanthara and him remain cordial today. She also thanked Udhayanidhi Stalin in her letter for helping her with the NOCs for her recently released documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. The actress found her happy ending with director Vignesh Shivan. The couple tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed two twin sons.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Harikatha OTT Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where Srikanth’s Telugu Thriller Is Likely To Stream

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News