Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu has concluded its 4-day extended opening weekend at the Indian box office, and the ride has been disappointing so far. Except for the opening day, the film has failed to reach its full potential on any of the following days. Considering the scale, the magnum opus was expected to score 100 crores or more during the first weekend, but it ended up earning much below the century mark. Keep reading to know what day 4 early trends suggest!

The Tollywood period action drama, also starring Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sathyaraj, and others, opened to superb numbers in the premiere shows. The momentum was carried forward on the actual opening day, with the film registering a 32 crore+ start. However, with poor word-of-mouth coming into play, it dropped considerably on the second day onwards and didn’t witness any turnaround after that.

Scores the lowest first Sunday for Pawan Kalyan post-COVID

As per early trends, Hari Hara Veera Mallu finally crossed the 10 crore mark on Sunday by earning 10.5-11.5 crores. After the opening day, it fell below 10 crores on the second and third day but managed to go past the 10 crore mark on day 4. Compared to day 3’s 9.15 crores, it jumped by 14.75-25.68%.

With 10.5-11.5 crores coming on day 4, the biggie registered the lowest first Sunday for any Pawan Kalyan release post-COVID. Both Bheemla Nayak and Bro scored much higher on their first Sunday with 20.34 crores and 16.9 crores, respectively.

How much did Hari Hara Veera earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

Overall, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has earned 75.15-76.15 crore net at the Indian box office in the 4-day extended opening weekend. This is very disappointing score and considering negativity around the film, it might even struggle to touch the 100 crore mark in the lifetime run.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Premieres – 12.75 crores

Day 1 – 34.75 crores

Day 2 – 8 crores

Day 3 – 9.15 crores

Day 4 – 10.5-11.5 crores

Total – 75.15-76.15 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

