Game Changer led by Ram Charan has surpassed expectations on its opening day. It is now the biggest Sankranti opener among all languages in India. But the craze has also spread overseas as the political action thriller has scored a fantastic day 1 in the UK. Scroll below for the latest overseas update.

Game Changer Overseas

As per multiple reports, Shankar’s directorial has raked in around 17 crores gross in the international circuit on day 1. This includes leading markets like United Kingdom and the United States.

Achieves milestones in the UK

As per Kollywood Overseas, Ram Charan & Kiara Advani starrer has scored the 7th highest opening for a Telugu film in the UK. It made earnings of £186K. Game Changer has left behind Tollywood biggies like Guntur Kaaram and Radhe Shyam, among others.

Take a look at the top 10 highest Tollywood openings in the UK:

Pushpa 2: The Rule: £485K

Kalki 2898 AD: £412K

RRR: £374K

Devara: £334K

Salaar: £264K

Baahubali 2: £250K

Game Changer: £186K

Adipurush: £136K

Guntur Kaaram: £134K

Radhe Shyam: £132K

US Box Office Day 1

In North America, Shankar’s directorial earned $1.3 million gross from 578 locations. This includes premiere collections of about $1 million alone. Around $1.24 million has come from USA while the remaining sum is from Canada.

More about Game Changer

The ensemble cast features Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani. It is produced by Dil Raju under his production banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Game Changer is reportedly mounted on a humungous budget of 400-500 crores. But given the current pace, it is on its way to becoming a success at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

