Despite several new shows popping up now and then, one of the most loved sitcoms continues to be Modern Family. The series premiered in September 2009 and aired till April 2020. Despite 11 seasons, fans never really got over the show and its brilliant characters. Cameron Tucker, played by Eric Stonestreet, on Modern Family, was a much-loved role.

Cam’s relationship with his husband, Mitchell Pritchett, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and their adoptive daughter, Lily Tucker-Pritchett, was one of the most fun dynamics of the show. Fans continue to want a reboot or a spinoff of the show. Here’s what Eric had said about the same a while back.

Eric Stonestreet On Potential Modern Family Reboot

During a conversation with Pure Wow, the actor discussed the highly demanded Modern Family reboot or sequel. He told the portal, “I don’t think never is the right answer in any situation. You know, you just never know what can happen.” Eric added that the Modern Family characters are quite beloved, and he stated that “it’s not outrageous to think that an audience would like to check in, no matter how many years away after the show it is.”

“I wouldn’t say never, but I would say, not likely right now,” he disclosed during the interview. The 53-year-old disclosed that since the whole cast is on social media, fans want them to come together. He said, “And at some point, you know, a network, a streamer, they’re in the business of making money,” and continued that it wouldn’t be too far off if the much-loved TV show does get picked up in the future for a revival.

Eric added that he wasn’t “egotistical,” but the Modern Family cast was a “great cast, and we had a great thing.” He felt that people loved the writing, so it wouldn’t be outrageous for them to return at some point.

Eric Stonestreet On Modern Family Spinoff With Cam & Mitch

When asked about the news of a potential spinoff in the works a few years ago, he accepted that it happened right when Modern Family had ended. The creators and writers had created a script focusing on Cam and Mitch’s life in Missouri alongside Lily. However, the ABC network “chose not to go forward with that” due to unrevealed “business decisions.”

When asked where he thought Cam and Mitch would be in life, he mused that they’d be sailing to the Caribbean. He also divulged that when he went on a cruise, he wondered why Modern Family never did an episode on a cruise ship. “It felt like an opportunity missed,” he stated. Eric added that his goal is to bring “likable, unlikable, lovable, unlovable, creepy, un-creepy characters on screen” to “have an effect and make people feel something.”

