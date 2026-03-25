The King’s Warden just rewrote South Korean box office history. With cumulative earnings of 142.5 billion KRW as of March 2026, The King’s Warden has claimed the top spot for box office revenue in the history of South Korean cinema. In light of this achievement, here is a look at the top five highest-grossing Korean films of all time by box office revenue.

A quick note before we begin: South Korea’s Korean Film Council tracks box office performance through two distinct metrics, total revenue earned and total admissions (tickets sold), and these two rankings do not always align. A film released in 2026 sells fewer tickets than a 2014 film would need to generate the same revenue, given that ticket prices have risen significantly over the years. This list ranks by revenue, the more direct measure of box-office gross, and the numbers here are drawn from the Korean Film Council.

1. The King’s Warden (2026) — 142.5 Billion KRW

Director: Jang Hang-jun

Jang Hang-jun RT Score: 97%

97% Where To Watch: Currently in theaters

Plot: The King’s Warden is a 2026 South Korean historical drama film directed by Jang Hang-jun. It explores the domestic life and isolation of the deposed King Danjong during his exile in 1457. During his exile, he befriends the villagers, who give him renewed hope and friendship. On March 20, 2026, it exceeded 14 million cumulative admissions, making it the fifth-most-watched and third-highest-grossing film of all time in South Korea. Despite holding the revenue record, it currently ranks third in admissions, with 14.75 million tickets sold, as per Korea Herald, behind Extreme Job and The Admiral: Roaring Currents.

2. Extreme Job (2019) — 139.6 Billion KRW

Director: Lee Byeong-heon

Lee Byeong-heon RT Score: 83%

83% Where To Watch: Netflix (South Korea)

Plot: Extreme Job follows a police narcotics unit that runs a fried chicken restaurant as an undercover front for their investigation. It was released on January 23, 2019. The comedy became a cultural phenomenon, earning 139.6 billion KRW at the domestic box office and holding the revenue record from 2019 until The King’s Warden surpassed it in March 2026. The film reached 2 million moviegoers in just 4 days, breaking the record for the fastest comedy to reach that mark. It also topped the local box office for nine straight days since its release. By admissions, it remains the second-most-watched Korean film of all time, with 16.26 million tickets sold.

3. The Admiral: Roaring Currents (2014) — 135.7 Billion KRW

Director: Kim Han-min

Kim Han-min RT Score: 88%

88% Where To Watch: Netflix (South Korea)

Plot: The Admiral: Roaring Currents is a 2014 South Korean historical war epic based on the real-life Battle of Myeongnyang. It documents the leadership of the legendary naval commander Admiral Yi Sun-sin, who faced a Japanese fleet of 300 ships with just 13 of his own. It earned 135.7 billion KRW during its domestic theatrical run and held the revenue record until Extreme Job surpassed it in 2019. By admissions, however, it remains the single most watched Korean film of all time with 17.61 million tickets sold, a record that has stood for over a decade. The King’s Warden would need approximately 2.86 million additional tickets sold to challenge The Admiral: Roaring Currents’ top spot.

4. Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017) – 115 billion KRW

Director: Kim Yong-hwa

Kim Yong-hwa RT Score: 70%

70% Where To Watch: Netflix

Plot: Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds follows a heroic firefighter who navigates the afterlife with the help of three guardian guides after his death. The fantasy epic earned over 115 billion KRW domestically and drew 14.41 million admissions during its theatrical run, making it one of the defining Korean blockbusters of its era. Its sequel, Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days, was released later the same year and drew over 12 million admissions of its own, making it one of the most successful franchise releases in Korean cinema history. Parts 3 & 4 of the franchise are currently under production.

5. Ode to My Father (2014) – 14.25 million KRW

Director: Yoon Je-kyoon

Yoon Je-kyoon RT Score: 75%

75% Where To Watch: Netflix (South Korea)

Plot: Ode to My Father is the movie that inspired Bharat, the Bollywood remake starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It is an emotional drama film depicting South Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man, as he experiences events such as the Hungnam evacuation of 1950 during the Korean War, the government’s decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the 1960s, and the Vietnam War. As of March 2015, the film had grossed US$96 million in South Korea, drawing 14.25 million admissions and cementing it as one of the most emotionally resonant domestic hits in recent Korean cinema history.

The King’s Warden, reaching number one by revenue while sitting third by admissions, is a precise reflection of how South Korean cinema has evolved over the past decade, with rising ticket prices, expanding multiplex infrastructure, and a domestic audience that turns out in enormous numbers for the right story.

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