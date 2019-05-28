"Katrina Kaif Refused Me...": This Video Of Salman Khan Is THE Proof Of Why There's Still Love Left!

Salman Khan entered The Kapil Sharma Show on a bike, as we’ve seen in Bharat trailer. Katrina Kaif dances her way in as everyone just drools over her. Kapil Sharma jokingly refers to the movie as Salman’s biopic because of “Jitne safed baal…” dialogue from the trailer.

Kapil Sharma also takes a dig at himself when he says he has bad news for Katrina; the news is him getting married. Katrina returned the favour and complimented Kapil for looking fit. But Salman Khan with his wicked sense of humour was prompt to comment, “Release your breath.”

Kapil asked Katrina if she was afraid of anything, to which she said, “Love.” She was also asked the million dollar question of when will Salman get married. Katrina replied, “Only two people know the answer to this – God & Salman himself.” Archana Puran Singh relives an incident she had while shooting with Katrina for De De Dana Dan. Archana says, “I remember your strict diet and how you refused for even a smoothie.” Salman interrupted this and said, “Forget smoothie, she refused me too.” To which the crowd erupted with laughter. Check out the video here:

For his role in the film, Salman Khan has undergone multiple look changes as its timeline is spread across decades – from 1960 till current times. Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff among others. The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Bharat is slated to release on 5th June 2019.

