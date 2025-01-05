The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, has worked with the Kapoor siblings, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. But did you know that Kareena Kapoor once called it “weird” to romance Akshay Kumar onscreen? Read on.

In a conversation with Twinkle Khanna on her Tweak India platform, Kareena Kapoor recalled visiting Karisma and Akshay movie sets during her childhood. Bebo said, “I’m romancing all of Lolo’s (Karisma) co-stars, it’s so weird. During Akshay’s first shot, I was in my school uniform.It’s been such a long time, it just shows how amazing he is rather than me.” However, Twinkle objected and reflected how men often enjoy long careers, and women face other different challenges.

Kareena contradicted her, “But now we are proving them wrong,” with Twinkle still being one of the top female actors even after two decades in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor amusingly added that she would still be co-starring with Akshay Kumar even when she turns 75, joking that he will likely remain active in the industry. Further, Bebo humorously added that Akshay has even mentioned plans for a two-hero film with his son and Taimur.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor were seen in films like Suhaag (1994), Jaanwar (1997), and a few more. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, who have an age gap of 13 years, have worked together in films like Kambakkqt Ishq (2009), Good Newwz (2019), Aitraaz (2004) and others.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again. At the same time, Akshay Kumar has a few projects in the pipeline, and movies like Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3, and Housefull 5 are scheduled to be released this year.

