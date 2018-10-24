The Kapil Sharma Show Update: One Good & One Bad News For The Fans!

Kapil Sharma witnessed various highs and lows in his professional as well personal life. The comedian was on a cloud nine due the tremendous success of his shows Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. Thereafter due to the differences with actor Sunil Grover and depression, Kapil’s career took a hiatus. Now after a long wait, there is some good news for fans.

Recently, Kapil Sharma announced his comeback on television screen with another season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor-comedian tweeted about his comeback after returning to Mumbai. It was speculated that the show will aired during this Diwali, but as per the latest reports, there is a slight change in the plan. There is one good news and one bad news for the fans.

The good news is, of course, Kapil Sharma is starting the shoot for the show. But the bad news is as per the reports in Indian Express, the show is pushed till the end of the year, as the channel doesn’t want to rush into anything, ensuring a perfect comeback of the comedy king.

According to the portal, sources stated, “The makers do not want to start the show in a haste. As of now, the final creatives haven’t been locked. There’s a lot of pending work regarding the cast and the format and it’s not possible to go on floors so soon. Even the set hasn’t been erected yet. Thus, the makers and Kapil have taken a mutual decision to push the show towards the end of the year.”

It looks like fans will have to wait little longer to catch their favourite comedian-actor onscreen.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma to tie a knot with his girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath on 12th December 2018.