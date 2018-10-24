Irrfan Khan Is All Set To Shoot For Hindi Medium 2: Reports

It came as a huge shocker when veteran actor Irrfan Khan revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, which is a rare form of cancer. The actor dropped his few projects and went to London for the treatment. Fans started pouring in with messages for speedy recovery and hoped to see him onscreen very soon. Well it looks like their wishes have been fulfilled as the actor is flying down to Mumbai to shoot for his upcoming movie.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife, Irrfan Khan is ready to shoot for the sequel of Hindi Medium which is slated to go on floors in the first week of December. Irrfan will return in Mumbai in a day or two to start shooting for the same. It all happened when the makers of the film flew to London and met Irrfan. They also narrated the script to him and the whole discussion beared a fruit as the actor agreed for Hindi Medium 2. It is also a great news for fans, as Irrfan’s return is a sign of his improving health.

The Hindi Medium sequel will be produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films with a plot that will flash-forward to 10 years to tell us the next part of the story of the Hindi loving Raj, the character played by Irrfan.

Over the years, Irrfan Khan has created a niche for himself with some memorable performances in movies like Paan Singh Tomar, Hindi Medium, Maqbool, The Lunchbox, Talvar and Haasil to name few and we wish that he continues to entertain us, with an improved health condition.