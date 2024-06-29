On Friday, The Times of India (BCCL) launched the much-anticipated Times of India Film Awards (TOIFA). The team unveiled the OTT edition of TOIFA. This prestigious edition aims to honour exceptional performances, content creation, and technical expertise in Hindi films and television shows released on Indian internet streaming services from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

The press conference for TOIFA was held in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. Mr Sivakumar Sundaram, Chief Executive Officer (Publishing) & Executive Director of Bennett, Coleman & Company Ltd. (BCCL), was present for the same. Film producer and advisory council member Siddharth Roy Kapoor (Founder of Roy Kapur Films) and Mr Shibashish Sarkar (President of the Producers Guild of India) were also a part of the press conference. These members expressed their support and enthusiasm for the rejuvenated TOIFA, highlighting the organization’s crucial role in appreciating the incredible growth of Indian entertainment.

Mr Sivakumar Sundaram (CEO – Publishing) & Executive Director of Bennett, Coleman & Company Ltd. (BCCL) shared his excitement during the press conference. Mr Sundaram stated, “The Times of India Film Awards (TOIFA) has emerged as the definitive awards platform for the Indian film industry. This year, recognizing the increasing significance of streaming platforms, we are delighted to launch the TOIFA – Hindi OTT edition. Through a rigorous voting process in partnership with the Producers Guild of India, we will celebrate outstanding talent from across 28 different award categories on OTT.”

The Producers Guild of India and the TOIFA Academy have carefully formed the Academy to set new standards and ensure unparalleled credibility and industry recognition. This partnership seeks to maintain the award’s reputation as the gold standard for excellence in Indian entertainment.

Shibasish Sarkar, President, Producers Guild of India also shared, “We are delighted to partner with the TOIFA OTT Awards and are confident that they will provide credible and prestigious recognition for outstanding work in the streaming space. Especially so, as the jury/academy comprising Producers Guild of India members will be voting on the various award categories.”

The revamped TOIFA Awards aim to offer credible recognition across the entire Indian entertainment sector. It seeks to showcase the best work in the industry, ensuring exceptional contributions in all areas are acknowledged and honoured. The advisory council for the TOIFA Awards includes industry stalwarts like Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Sameer Nair, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nikkhil Advani, Aanand L Rai, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Madhureeta Mukherjee.

Founder of Roy Kapur Films and Advisory Council Member at TOIFA, Siddharth Roy Kapur, shared his enthusiasm and said, “I am pleased to join the Advisory Council of the TOIFA OTT Awards. I have been most impressed by the commitment of the organizers to create a credible and respected platform that will recognize excellence in streaming. This aligns perfectly with our shared goal of celebrating exceptional talent across all creative and technical disciplines in the industry.”

The TOIFA OTT Awards focus on audiences and embrace diversity. To ensure consumers have a say, the People’s Choice Voting Awards have been introduced in four popular categories: Male Actor – Web Film, Female Actor – Web Film, Male Actor – Web Series, and Female Actor – Web Series. Audiences can vote for their favorites at www.toifa.in.

New categories reflecting changes in content consumption will be introduced in the TOIFA OTT edition, including technical, web series, and web films.

The event kicked off with the unveiling of the majestic TOIFA OTT trophy, symbolizing distinction and excellence in Indian entertainment. The advisory council then detailed the award categories and segments.

The grand TOIFA Awards ceremony is scheduled in the last week of July 2024, in Mumbai.

Must Read: What To Watch This Weekend: Aavesham (Hindi), Sharmajee Ki Beti, Kalki 2898 AD & More Interesting Releases!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News