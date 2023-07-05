Vidya Balan is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She has often played the roles of strong women in films. Vidya has been hailed for her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters. Being a celebrity, she has often stayed away from speaking about her life with her husband, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. However, now she has finally opened up.

In a recent interaction, the Parineeta actress revealed how she met Siddharth for the first time and what she was going through at that time. She also revealed how she dated previously, and did not work out. Scroll down to know more.

Vidya Balan recently made an appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, where she revealed that she never saw herself as somebody who could get married. And this feeling cemented itself after she had a couple of unpleasant relationships.

The actress said, “Actually, I’ve never wanted to be married, I have to be honest with you. I never saw myself as someone who could get married. I wanted to be with someone but never saw myself as getting married. But at a certain age, Parineeta happened when I was 26, and by 30, I’d seen a lot of success, and I wanted to share it with someone. I dated a few people, but it didn’t quite work out. But I was feeling lonely. At the end of the day, you want to share your triumphs and disasters with someone outside of their family… I dated a few people, and it didn’t turn out well. It actually put me off, and I decided, you know what, forget it.”

Vidya Balan also conceded that she got cheated on in her previous relationships, which made her feel worthless. Nevertheless, she feels that was an important experience since it separated the ‘wheat’ from the ‘chaff’. The bitter experience also made her decide that she wouldn’t look for anything serious and just have fun.

The Dirty Picture actress went on to call her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, the most ‘good-looking man’ she has ever met. She also said that it was ‘lust at first sight’ when she met him. But as time passed, she learned to value his confidence, saying he was “more confident than most men” she had met. Vidya went on to say that Siddharth is “very private, but also very authentic” and that it was undoubtedly Siddharth who “made the first move.” She admitted, though, that she wasn’t that way when they first married. “I was also playing to the gallery when I said things about him, I wanted to sensationalise things…” she said.

Vidya and Siddharth have been together for 13 years. They got married in 2012 after dating for some time in private.

