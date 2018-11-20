Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone are all gearing up with the finest gaze for their first reception which is happening tomorrow but looks like the duo couldn’t contain their happiness as they came forward this evening to give a treat to their fans with some new pictures from their wedding diaries.

DeepVeer just a while ago took to their social media handles to share pictures from their mehendi ceremony & wedding day.

There are pictures where DP looks no less than a priceless beauty and is seen being the happiest ever. She truely is the ‘Mastani’ for her Bajirao.

There are other pictures which showcase the groom, Ranveer, grooving with his friends and one of it showcases him laughing his heart out. This truely is the wedding of our dreams and no matter how much they made us wait, now it feels it’s worth it all!

We don’t know about you, but one thing that we’ve noticed is the bride and the groom all smiles whenever around, and these pictures are the proof where the both can be seen completing the rituals in the cutest yet the most adorable way!

The other pictures involved family remembers who looked all supportive, happy and rooting for their favourite couple just like us! Meanwhile, talking about their attires, just like their other attires – be it from airport looks after wedding to the wedding attires themselves, it’s all designed by the famous Fashion designer Sabysacchi. For the mehendi ceremony, they both opted for a co-ordinated reddish attires and while DP complimented it with a shawl and heavy jewellery, Ranveer opted for a waist coat.

With such beautiful pictures, we’re only more excited to see the one awaiting from reception. We wouldn’t disagree to the fact that it’s only making our adrenaline rush further.