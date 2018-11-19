Box Office Collections: Mohalla Assi Is A Disaster, Pihu Relies On Weekdays Business

Box Office Collections: Mohalla Assi has turned out to be yet another disaster for a notable flick in 2018. Though by and large the year has been good for films, especially those which come with a different kind of a subject, this Sunny Deol starrer was always doomed since it was arriving without any noise whatsoever.

The film brought in mere 1 crore*, will hardly collect from here and would wrap up around the 2 crore mark. This means even the P&A cost of the film’s release won’t be recovered here, leave aside the money spent in production. For Sunny Deol, this is yet another huge commercial disappointment after Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and Poster Boyz.

On the other hand Pihu was just relatively better. If Monday collections are better than Friday [45 lakhs], the film would at least manage to survive the entire week. So far it has collected 1.75 crore* and since there is no real competition in the coming week, Pihu could recover at least some of its production investment from the theatrical business.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources