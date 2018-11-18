Box Office Collections: Badhaai Ho Catches Up With Thugs Of Hindostan On Saturday

Box Office Collections: As expected, Badhaai Ho has now begun to catch up with Thugs of Hindostan at the Box Office. Now that is remarkable considering the fact that Badhaai Ho is in its fifth week whereas Thugs of Hindostan has just stepped into the second week. Moreover, former is running at far lesser number of screens when compared to the latter.

On Saturday, Badhaai Ho jumped again and brought in 1.75 crore* at the Box Office. That was always on the cards too since it is clearly the most appreciated film in the running at theaters currently. With audiences primarily having only one notable choice available, they have made their pick. On the other hand Thugs of Hindostan brought in 1.75 crore* on Saturday.

Ironically, this is also the first time since its arrival in theaters that the Aamir Khan starrer has actually done better business than the day before. Typically, any film does grow on Saturday and Sunday but this Vijay Krishna Acharya directed film had fallen in its opening weekend on a day by day basis and there wasn’t any improvement during the weekdays either with a free fall evidenced.

As of now, Badhaai Ho stands at 122.15 crore* whereas Thugs of Hindostan stands at 137.95 crore*. The core difference though is that while former is a Blockbuster, latter is a Disaster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources