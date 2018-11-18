Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Are Back And We Are Jumping In Joy! Videos & Pictures Inside

Bollywood’s IT couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14th and 15th according to Konkani and Sindhi traditions respectively. After getting hitched, this lovely couple is back in the bay today morning. The newlyweds looked so radiant and gorgeous together!

As soon the couple landed in Mumbai, the media couldn’t hold back and started taking pictures and videos of them. #DeepVeer as they are famously known as, were dressed in traditional outfits, looked at their best! Both of them look so happy in the pictures and we couldn’t be more happier.

Check out the pictures here:

The duo headed to Ranveer’s Bandra residence for the grahpravesh ritual and they greeted the media there. The pictures and videos that have come out are doing the talk of their budding love! Check out some more images and videos here:

After dating for so long, they have finally tied the knot. They got close while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela.

Deepika and Ranveer will now head to Bengaluru for their first reception on 21st November, followed by two more receptions on 28th November and 1st December in Mumbai.