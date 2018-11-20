Thugs Of Hindostan Overseas Collections: Aamir Khan Starrer Fails To THUG The FIRANGIS Too!

Thugs Of Hindostan Overseas Collections: Thugs Of Hindostan has performed way below the expectations not only in domestic but in overseas circuit too. Considering Aamir Khan’s fan base and track record of his recent releases, especially Dangal, one would have expected an amazing response from this magnum opus too, but it rather turned out as a disappointing affair.

The action-adventure drama started off on a flying note in India with 52.75 crores (including all versions) coming on an opening day. Ever since the negative feedbacks started doing the rounds, the movie dropped like anything. And the similar trend is seen in the overseas market too, as it posted a total of $ 8.65 million (61.89 crores) after the second weekend.

Recently, the exhibitors demanded the refund of their losses from YRF and Aamir Khan. A trade source stated, “We had lost a similar amount on Tubelight as well, however, Salman Khan refunded us the money. We plan to approach our territory distributors to claim refund because we know that they have made ample monies from this film due to the minimum guarantee contracts. We hope our message reaches out to Aamir Khan and YRF, who will help us get back our money from the territory distributors,” reports Bollywood Hungama.

As all the previous releases of Aamir Khan did wonder at the box office and considering the fact that director Vijay Krishna Acharya and Aamir Khan Collaboration in Dhoom 3 proved to be a tremendous profitable, exhibitors were expecting the same kind of returns with Thugs Of Hindostan.