Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard was among the most widely discussed topics of 2022. To date, fans are interested in its details and how Depp won the million-dollar trial. Netflix has recently released a three-episode documentary based on the trial and fans are turning to the streaming giant to watch it. However, an eye-witness, Danielle Dell-Olio, has claimed the massive crowd shown at the start of the documentary was not there in the first three weeks.

Depp and Heard met in 2009, on the sets of their film, The Rum Diary. They reportedly started dating in 2011 and kept it a secret till 2013. By the beginning of 2014, Depp proposed to Heard and they were married a year later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their marriage was short-lived as Amber Heard filed for divorce in May 2016. However, the drama did not end there as in 2018, Heard penned an op-ed claiming Johnny Depp was a “wife beater.” In response, Depp filed a defamation case against her, whose trial took place in Virginia, last year.

The latest Netflix documentary, Depp v. Heard features the six-week trial and what happened in the courtroom. The first episode began with the introduction of the two Hollywood stars and a huge crowd that emerged to witness the trial. However, social media influencer Danielle Dell’Olio recently broke the silence and revealed that the documentary has exaggerated the public outside the courthouse. Dell’Olio, who was present in the courtroom during the trial, recently told Showbiz CheatSheet, “I’m a domestic violence survivor, so this is a very, very important case to me.”

Continuing about the series, she added, “The first thing that hit me in the first literal 30 seconds was, ‘Oh my God, they’re just showing the crowd outside the courtroom.’ And they didn’t show that at the beginning for at least the first I believe it was like three weeks. It was not a circus.”

Danielle described that the crowd began emerging from the fourth week, due to which she attended only the first four weeks. She said, ”That last week that I went in for me, I only stayed for the first four weeks of a six-week trial.” She then recalled, “That’s when sh** really started to hit the fan. And I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t be here anymore.’ Because people were like, calling the cops on each other and they were jumping lines and it became a fan event instead of [a serious trial]. We’ve been following this case for years.” Danielle also claimed that the documentary did not show how thin the crowd was inside the courtroom during the first few weeks. She said, “We’re interested in this case. So that really struck me that they never showed how thin the crowds were and honestly, in the courtroom when it got started, you know?”

Johnny Depp won the trial and was reportedly awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. On the other hand, the Aquaman star was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and no punitive damages.

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Emilia Clarke Once Left Nothing To Imagination In A Black Lingerie Giving A Sneak Peek Of Her Voluptuous Assets & There Couldn’t Have Been A Better ‘Mother Of Dragons’ Than Her!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News