Rahul Dravid is on cloud nine right now and is having a gala time. Back in June, he ended his successful tenure as a coach of the Indian cricket team (men). His coaching and guidance helped the team to secure the second T20 World Cup victory after a gap of 16 years. As of now, he’s out of the job and is enjoying a relaxing time with all the wealth he has accumulated over the years. So, let’s find out what the net worth of the Indian cricket legend is!

Dravid has a legacy behind him. During his active years, he was one of the best batsmen in test cricket. In fact, he has been placed among the greatest of all-time players in the test format. His batting is a pure masterclass for players who aspire to be technically sound. With such a game, he earned several lucrative offers coming his way like a byproduct.

During his active years as a player, Rahul Dravid endorsed several reputed brands like Pepsi, Sansui, Gillette, Kissan, Castrol, Hutch, and Samsung. He was also a brand ambassador of Karnataka Tourism, Max Life, and Bank of Baroda. The endorsement of these brands reportedly earned him 3.5 crores. It is learned that after the popularity of CRED advertisement, the veteran was signed by more brands like Practo, Piramal Realty, and Orchids.

Apart from the brand endorsements, Rahul Dravid bought a luxury house in Indira Nagar, Bengaluru, in 2010. Its current value is said to be around 4.2 crores. As per Sportskeeda’s report, the former Indian coach also possesses some luxurious cars. In his car collection, Dravid has four-wheelers like Mercedes Benz, BMW, and Hyundai. Two of the costliest cars he bought are the Porsche 911 Carrera S and the Mercedes Benz GLE SUV. The value of these cars goes up to 6 crores.

Rahul Dravid was signed up with BCCI as coach of the Indian cricket team from November 2021, and his tenure lasted till June 2024. Reportedly, for this period, he enjoyed a total salary of 30-31 crores.

Considering all other remaining assets, Rahul Dravid’s net worth is said to be around 320 crores. However, if we compare it with another legend, Virat Kohli, it’s 229.06% less than a staggering net worth of 1053 crores.

