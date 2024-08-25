Yesterday, Shikhar Dhawan sent shockwaves among Indian cricket fans by announcing his retirement from all formats of cricket. Not just international cricket, but the veteran has also said goodbye to domestic cricket. As the power hitter is all over the news due to his exit from the game, let’s look at his net worth as of 2024 and discuss his possessions. Keep reading to know more!

Dhawan made his international debut in 2010, and over the years, he established himself as one of the most successful opening batsmen in modern cricket. His powerful hitting and fearless batting earned him a massive fan base, and his nickname, Gabbar, became extremely popular among cricket fans. With such fame, he enjoyed some really good deals for brand endorsement.

The 38-year-old endorsed Jio, Nerolac Paints, Mutual Funds Sahi Hai, GS Caltex, Dream 11, Zero Risque, Fever FM, DB Dixon, Kurkure, Lays, Oppo, Nerolac, StanceBeam, Boat, IMG Reliance, Ariel India and other brands. However, the valuation of his deals isn’t disclosed. Apart from the endorsements, he also made good wealth through his contract with BCCI.

According to Sportskeeda, Shikhar Dhawan amassed a massive 91.80 crores by playing in the IPL (Indian Premier League).

Talking about possessions, Shikhar Dhawan has luxurious houses in Delhi and Mumbai. The cumulative worth of these two properties is said to be over 13 crores. He also had an apartment in Clyde North (Australia), which he bought for 6.7 crores and sold for a higher price.

Dhawan has a special love for cars. His BMW M8 Coupe is reportedly the most expensive car he owns, worth 2.18 crores. He also owns an Audi A6, a BMW 6 GT, a Range Rover Sports, and a Suzuki Hayabusa. The total valuation of his vehicles is over 3.5 crores.

On the whole, the net worth of Shikhar Dhawan is said to be around 120 crores in 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more cricket stories and updates!

Must Read: Gautam Gambhir Net Worth: Estimated IPL Income Of 95 Crores, Delhi House Worth 15 Crores & Much More – Our Cricket Coach Enjoys A Staggering Wealth Despite Doing Charity Wholeheartedly!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News