One of the best hitters of the ball in modern-day cricket, Shikhar Dhawan, has made a big announcement of putting curtains down on his international and domestic career. Yes, you read that right! Dhawan has announced his retirement from all the formats of cricket, leaving his fans heartbroken and shocked. However, it seemed to be on the cards, considering his absence from the Indian team. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Dhawan made his international debut in 2010 against Australia. In his debut ODI, he was out for a duck. After this, he didn’t make much of an impact until the game-changing innings in 2013’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He smashed a century against Australia in just 85 balls. Further, he achieved some remarkable milestones in his international career.

Shikhar Dhawan said, “It’s not like it is a tough decision for me. I am not even emotional. I don’t want to cry or something. But mostly, it’s gratitude and love. I have spent most of my life playing cricket and I feel I’ve reached a stage where I want to rest now – from international and domestic,” in a chat with Hindustan Times.

Talking about his best innings, Shikhar Dhawan shared, “My Test debut is my personal favorite. I came into the team and made that record. I scored 187. I always used to dream of playing for India and making world records. I wasn’t even aware of the world record. I was just happy to cement my place in the Test team.”

Taking to his social media handles on Instagram and X, Shikhar Dhawan officially announced his retirement from cricket by sharing a small emotional video. He captioned it, “As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!”

Take a look at the video:

As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QKxRH55Lgx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2024

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan was well-known as Gabbar for his smashing and fearless batting. After Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, he and Rohit Sharma made India’s second most successful opening pair in ODI format. Last played in December 2022, Dhawan’s international stats are superb, with 10,867 runs from 269 appearances. He has 24 centuries and 55 fifties to his name.

