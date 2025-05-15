Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is special not only because of its star cast but also because of their close association. Many may know that Disha Vakani’s father was a part of TMKOC, but do you know he has also featured alongside Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in iconic Bollywood films? Scroll below for the lesser-known fact!

One of the major reasons Disha Vakani got into acting is her father, Bhim Vakani. He is a notable Gujarati personality who went on to appear in some renowned Bollywood films.

In 2001, Bhim Vakani starred in Aamir Khan’s Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India. That’s not it, he was also a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades: We, The People (2004). Disha Vakani’s father has also featured in Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff’s Lajja.

It is also to be noted that Disha Vakani was among the lucky actors who got to work with her father in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Bhim Vakani played a pivotal role in the sitcom as Mavji Chheda. He was a close friend of Dayaben’s father-in-law, Champaklal Gada.

Meanwhile, Disha has been away from the small screens since 2017. She tied the knot with Mayur Padia in 2015. In two years, the couple welcomed their first child. Our Dayaben had taken a maternity leave but never returned to the show.

After several years, fans have now accepted that Disha Vakani will not be reprising her iconic character as Dayaben. Asit Kumarr Modi and the makers are now looking for a suitable actress to replace her. The audition process is underway, but no one has been finalized in recent years.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s popularity has also witnessed a blow due to the multiple allegations labelled by its former actors. Shailesh Lodha, Palak Sindhwani, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal among others left the show and accused the makers of non-payment of dues.

