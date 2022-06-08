Australian-born Kylie Minogue is often referred to as the ‘Princess of Pop’. She is an internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian, and breast cancer activist. Sometimes she is known mononymously as Kylie and this had become a problem for her in 2017.

Back in 2014, Kylie Jenner applied to trademark ‘Kylie’ for her cosmetics and clothing business. She even sold products like clothes, furniture, and fragrances under the brand name. However, she had to face a legal batter in 2017 with the pop star over the brand name.

Now 5 years later, Kylie Minogue has opened up about the legal battle. As reported by Metro, the Australian pop star appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, wherein she said, “When I was named Kylie, I think I met one person older than me called Kylie. So it’s kind of unusual. ‘I’ve spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand so it was just something that had to be done.”

The Can’t Get You Out Of My Head singer at that time sent the US Patent and Trademark Office a long list of reasons why the trademark should not be granted, which included describing the youngest Jenner sister as ‘a secondary reality television personality.’

Subsequently, the Patent Office rejected Jenner’s application in February 2017 and Kylie Minogue won the case. But Kylie Jenner then apparently appealed against this decision. Later in the show, the pop star pointed out that they came to an agreement.

Despite the legal battle, Kylie has no bad blood with the Jenner family and would love to meet them.

