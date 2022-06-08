The Korean boy band BTS has become a mega-storm in the world with their songs taking over the people’s minds and hearts one by one. Recently the boy band made another history by earning a huge sum from their latest Permission To Dance concerts.

Advertisement

As per the schedule, BTS’s Permission To Dance concert was held in three places, namely Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. Read on to know the latest scoops on the septet!

Advertisement

As per a report from AllKPop.com, the BTS boys made a stunning USD 75 million from all their three concerts of Permission To Dance. It was noted that tickets for both Los Angeles and Las Vegas got sold out in a matter of minutes. The Seoul Olympic Stadium only had an occupancy of 40% due to the increase of Covid but still was filled pretty quickly. It was earlier claimed by the boy band member Jin that their concert in Seoul is a loss to the company but they are still doing it for their Korean fans.

On the other hand, the BTS Boys, RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope were last seen in a meeting with the USA’s President Joe Biden at the White House. Even with a minimum occupancy in Seoul, BTS boys do have a lot of online viewers waiting for their concerts to drop online. According to Bollywoodlife, BTS has made a total of Rs 5.8 billion from these three concerts.

Meanwhile, the BTS is soon to go out on a World tour which is yet to be announced. Apart from this, the boy band is going to release their upcoming album Proof on 10th June 2022. This album will be releasing new songs from the boys like, No More Dream, BOY IN LUV, Danger, I NEED U, Blood Sweat & Tears, and many more.

For more such updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kanye West & Chaney Jones Call It Quits After Dating For 5 Months? Here’s The Biggest Hint That You Cannot Ignore Even If You Wish To

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram